John Terry to leave Aston Villa after missing out on promotion

Terry signed a one-year deal at Villa Park last July and made 35 league appearances, the last coming in Saturday's play-off final defeat to Fulham.

"We would like to place on record our most sincere thanks for the effort and professionalism he showed with us last season."

The statement on the club's website added: "John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped. Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain's role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa.

"We hope he looks back on his time with Villa fondly and we wish him the very best as his career moves forward."