Jim McGuinness gone from Charlotte Independence after just one win in 14 games

Jim McGuinness has been sacked as manager of the Charlotte Independence after just 14 games in charge.

The former All-Ireland-winning manager only won one game during his time in the USL Championship, drawing six and losing seven. The side are currently in 17th place out of 18 and the club confirmed this afternoon that McGuinness has left the club.

McGuinness' move to the second tier of American soccer completed a remarkable cross-over from Gaelic football since he won the All-Ireland with Donegal in 2012.

After that success, he worked as a coach alongside Neil Lennon at Celtic before stepping down from Donegal in 2014 and moving to Glasgow on a permanent basis to manage the Under-20s. McGuinness then joined Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan as an assistant manager.

Charlotte Independence was McGuinness' first foray into professional management.

"Jim McGuinness has improved our club in many ways, including bringing talent to our roster and instituting new training methodologies - both of which we hope to continue moving forward," said Jim McPhilliamy, Independence President and Managing Partner.

"As a club, our performance is measured on the pitch and collectively, we’ve fallen short. On behalf of ownership, front office and team, the Charlotte Independence organization thanks Coach McGuinness for his service to the club."

