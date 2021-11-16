Jason Knight could be set for move from Derby following points deduction with Premier League clubs interested in Irishman

DERBY COUNTY could be forced into a fire-sale of Ireland star Jason Knight in the January transfer window after their relegation to League One was all but confirmed with a 21-point deduction due to their financial affairs.

The Rams began the season knowing they would be deducted 12 points by the Football League after they entered administration over the summer, but the league has now hit them with an additional nine-point penalty. There are also restrictions on the number of players they can sign with a salary cap also in place but the points deduction leaves them on minus three points, 18 away from safety with 17 games played and demotion to the third tier is all but inevitable.

Knight (20) is under contract with the Rams until June 2023 but essentially nothing to play for in the remaining months of the season because avoiding relegation is almost impossible, the Rams may opt to put their star men - including Knight - up for sale next month.

Last summer, local media reported that five Premier League clubs - Burnley, Leeds United, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Brighton - were keen on the ex-Cabinteely player. In 2016, Derby pocketed a £10million fee for the sale of Jeff Hendrick to Burnley and the Rams could decide to cash in in the next window with Knight rated around the £8m mark, although there is more focus on the Dubliner after his superb display as a sub for Ireland in Sunday's 3-0 World Cup win in Luxembourg, where he had a hand in all three goals.