Tuesday 15 May 2018

Jack Grealish shines as Aston Villa hold off Middlesbrough to book playoff final place

Aston Villa 0 Middlesbrough 0 (Aston Villa win 1-0 on aggregate)

Soccer Football - Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg - Aston Villa v Middlesbrough - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 15, 2018 Aston Villa's Jack Grealish clashes with Middlesbrough's Adama Traore. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Press Association

Aston Villa booked a Wembley showdown with Fulham on Saturday, May 26, after preserving their one-goal advantage following a goalless draw at Villa Park.

Steve Bruce's men largely dominated the second leg but there was some controversy in the closing stages when Boro forward Adama Traore's seemingly goalbound shot was saved by Sam Johnstone outside his area.

The Villa goalkeeper was perhaps fortunate to receive only a yellow card while the resulting free-kick from Stewart Downing rattled the crossbar.

The hosts held on, however, and are now one win away held a minute's applause before the game following the death of former defender Jlloyd Samuel.

The 37-year-old was killed in a car crash in Cheshire on Tuesday morning.

