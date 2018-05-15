Jack Grealish shines as Aston Villa hold off Middlesbrough to book playoff final place

Steve Bruce's men largely dominated the second leg but there was some controversy in the closing stages when Boro forward Adama Traore's seemingly goalbound shot was saved by Sam Johnstone outside his area.

The Villa goalkeeper was perhaps fortunate to receive only a yellow card while the resulting free-kick from Stewart Downing rattled the crossbar.

The hosts held on, however, and are now one win away held a minute's applause before the game following the death of former defender Jlloyd Samuel.