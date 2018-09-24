Jack Grealish doubles his wages after signing bumper five-year contract with Aston Villa

The 23-year-old was a summer transfer target for Tottenham, who reportedly offered £25million to sign him, but Villa's new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens were adamant he was not for sale.

Grealish has been at Villa since the age of eight and his new deal ties him to Villa Park until 2023.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow had made Grealish's future his priority and he told the club's official website: "Securing the long-term future of Jack, a player we believe will play a pivotal role in leading Aston Villa back to where it belongs, is fantastic news for everybody associated with our football club.

"He is a tremendous talent who has been with us since he was a child and naturally we are delighted that he has now committed the next five years of his career to Aston Villa."

The deal will reportedly see Grealish's' wages double to £40,000-per-week.

Grealish, who had just over 18 months remaining on his existing deal, has yet to score in nine Championship appearances so far this season.

Press Association