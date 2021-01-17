Jack Byrne back in action for APOEL after 20 minutes off bench in win at Pafos

Ireland midfielder Jack Byrne made his return for APOEL Nicosia earlier today in his first action since Mick McCarthy was sacked two weeks ago,

Byrne had been given his debut by the former-Ireland boss in his final game in charge but was then left out for new manager Savvas Poursaitidis' first two games.

That absence had led to some speculation about Byrne's future, with the manager who gave him his Ireland debut and brought him to Cyrpus no longer in the picture, but match fitness issues are believed to be the real reason for his absence.

With APOEL 3-1 up on 70 minutes, Byrne was summoned off the bench to help see out the game at Pafos.

Although the home side pulled one back from the penalty spot to make it a nervy ending, APOEL held out to make it two wins and a draw since McCarthy's departure.

Online Editors