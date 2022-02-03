‘I’ve had some special experiences in my football career and tonight was right up there’ – Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou claimed his Celtic side were "everything we wanted to be as a football team" after demolishing Rangers 3-0 to go top of the cinch Premiership.

In a frenetic first half at Parkhead, Reo Hatate marked his Old Firm debut by grabbing a stunning brace before winger Liel Abada added a third from a cross from the Japanese midfielder with Rangers keeper Allan McGregor limiting the damage.

Postecoglou's men are one point ahead of their fellow Glasgow giants and afterwards he said: "I am really proud of the group. I thought the first half was outstanding, not just the goals we scored but the way we played.

"Their keeper pulled off some great saves and it was everything we wanted to be as a football team.

"Particularly with the context of the game and the opposition because they are a good side.

"They have been on top all year and only lost one game. It's the same team that won the championship last year. So our performance in the first 45 was outstanding.

"We knew the occasion and magnitude of the game and the consequences. In the second half we had to defend, which I thought we did well again.

"We limited them to shots from outside the box. I am really proud of the players. It was a big occasion, we know that, and I thought they played at a great level."

With no away fans inside Celtic Park, the former Australia boss acknowledged the raucous atmosphere in favour of the home side.

He said: "I have been pretty lucky, I have had some special experiences in my football career and tonight was right up there.

"From the moment we walked out, the wall of noise, the energy in the stadium was just outstanding.

"From my perspective the anxiety grows because I wanted to repay that, I wanted the players to repay that and they fed off the energy in the right way, they rose to the occasion and gave the fans the kind of performance that the supporters deserve."

Postecoglou had particular praie for Hatate, signed from Kawasaki Frontale in January and for captain Callum McGregor who played through the pain barrier, albeit he was keen to stress that the victory was a team effort.

He said: "I am being asked about all the players. No-one has exceeded my expectations. I kind of knew what I was getting.

"I don't want to single anyone out because I thought it was an unbelievable effort from the whole group.

"Reo is not fit enough yet, he has a lot of work to do and still has improvement to do but I knew what I was getting, he is a quality player.

"Tonight he showed his temperament as well because on the big occasion when he needed to he had the quality.

"But he wasn't the only one. I thought the whole group was outstanding.

“It is a credit to them all the way they have gone about tackling every challenge this season.

“They haven’t allowed anyone as an individual to feel they are not part of something and Callum was outstanding again, the fact that he even played tonight, he is the kind of leader people follow.

“It is a credit to him, he never ruled himself out from the first day, he knew how important this game was.

“We have significant absences but he trained on Tuesday and we had a chat with him and he was going to play.

“He said I am going to play, I am fine, no problems. A lot of players wouldn’t have."

Postecoglou played down Celtic’s move to the top of the table.

He said: “Being in top spot is a sign of our progression, absolutely, because we lost three of the first five or six so we know how the Scottish Premiership works.

“We had to be almost perfect to get to where we are now.

“We have been under pressure for a long time but it’s testament to the players’ character and the spirit they’ve got that they haven’t let that affect them.

“They haven’t looked at the table and the points and they won’t now.”