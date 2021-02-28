‘It’s really good for his confidence’ – Norwich boss Daniel Farke hails Adam Idah’s goalscoring impact from bench

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke believes that that a first goal in five months for Adam Idah will boost the Irish international's confidence.

Idah (20) has not started a game for his club since November as the Cork native was first sidelined by a knee injury sustained on Ireland duty and then tested positive for Covid-19. But he came off the bench to score the second goal for the Canaries in Sunday's 2-0 win away to Wycombe Wanderers, Idah's first time to find the net since September.

“I was quite pleased we scored out of a set-piece, it was a good delivery, good movement of Kenny McLean and Adam Idah really anticipating the ball off the line. It’s really good for his confidence as well, all in all it was a really good day," manager Farke said after the win.

“It was a difficult game, Wycombe had seven points out of the last four games, two clean sheets in the last two games, and a win over Reading.

“To come here and win against this professional, comfortable, spirited and committed home side is pretty good and I’m proud of my lads. It was an important win, a good performance and a valuable three points.“

