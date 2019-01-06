'It's brilliant to score the winner' - Irishman Padraig Amond gives his reaction as Newport beat Leicester

Irishman Padraig Amond insisted he was not nervous as he stepped up to take the 85th minute penalty that fired Newport County to a famous FA Cup victory against Premier League side Leicester.

Amond kept his cool after a late handball in the box from Marc Albrighton in the box, with Carlow-born Amond relishing his moment to slay a giant in the most famous domestic cup competition of them all.

"It's brilliant to score the winner but just to win is the big one," he declared. "Everyone's done brilliantly today and I think we fully deserved it.

"It's a penalty so you're expected to score. I played with Danny Ward (Leicester keeper) at Morecambe. He faced a few of my penalties in training so I was hoping he wouldn't remember. Thankfully it went in."

Newport boss Mike Flynn lost his voice amid the commotion at Rodney Parade, as he saluted his League Two heroes after they beat the team sitting in seventh place in the Premier League.

"It's almost Roy of the Rovers stuff, I can't believe it," he stated. "It's the first time I've beaten a Premier League club as a manager so it's one I'll never forget.

"I'm actually a bit frustrated with the players. We couldn't beat Stevenage last weekend and they had 10 men for an hour. It's because I know the qualities they've got, we've just gone and beaten the Premier League champions from two years ago. It's unbelievable.

"I'll have a few drinks with the wife tonight. It's about being with the people who support you and are with you when times are bad as well, and my wife does that for me."

"It's huge, it's massive for the club to be in the fourth round again and to get some much-needed finances. To see the number of supporters out there and produce that for the fans is amazing.

"It actually felt comfortable, even though they're littered with quality. They had a lot of possession, we knew it'd be like that, but we worked hard on our shape. Once they scored it was about hanging on and getting a replay but thankfully the players thought differently. They got the penalty and it was put away by Padraig.

"It was a really good FA Cup game. The atmosphere the fans created, and the substitutions Leicester made as well, it showed us credit and respect. Leicester are an excellent club and have an excellent manager, so I'm delighted, I'm over the moon. It's not sunk it yet, I can feel my phone buzzing now and it's non-stop."

Meanwhile, Claude Puel had few complaints, after a result that will spark fresh speculation over his long-term future as Leicester manager.

"The first thing is congratulations and well done to this team," said Puel. "They believed in themselves and created the upset. Of course it is a big disappointment for us. We had lots of opportunities without finding a clinical edge.

"We thought we did the most difficult thing to come back (by scoring an equaliser) and then we conceded a penalty. It is difficult to accept. It was a typical cup game with the conditions.

"I think we had an experienced team to manage this game. We had eight players who won the title. We had a lot of experience and a good team on the pitch.

"It is a cup game and from the first chance they score a fantastic goal, and after that they defended well. We didn’t have enough of a clinical edge and it is a big disappointment because this competition was an objective for us."

