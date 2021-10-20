‘It’s about Robbie getting up to speed’ - Bournemouth boss Parker admits Brady will have to be eased back to action

BOURNEMOUTH boss Scott Parker has admitted that it will take new signing Robbie Brady time to get up to full fitness.

Ireland international Mark Travers starred again for the Cherries in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Stoke, a sixth clean sheet in a row which is a new club record, while U21 cap Gavin Kilenny, back in the Cherries side after two months on the sideline, also started in that win.

Brady, who was only signed by Bournemouth on Monday, didn't feature in that game and while Parker is glad to have the Dubliner signed up, he knows it will be a case of easing Brady in, as the former Manchester United man has not started a game at club level since January.

"We bring Robbie in with a bit of experience. He gives us some cover in a few positions, which is helpful," Parker said of his new signing.

"Now it’s about Robbie getting up to speed. He’s not been around or played a lot of football. We’ve obviously signed a very good professional and someone who is going to help us, no doubt."