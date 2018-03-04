Italy international and Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dies suddenly aged 31

Italy international Davide Astori has been found dead in his hotel room, his club Fiorentina have announced.

Astori, who was captain of Fiorentina, passed away in his sleep overnight on Saturday evening at the age of 31.

"Fiorentina are profoundly shaken and forced to announce that their captain Davide Astori has died," read a club statement. "For this terrible and delicate situation, and above all out of respect for his family, we appeal to the sensitivity of the media."

Astori made 14 appearances for Italy and was found dead in his room at the La di Moret hotel in Udine ahead of Fiorentina’s game with Udinese at the Stadio Friuli, which has subsequently been cancelled. The defender enjoyed a 12-year career in Serie A having started his career at AC Milan before spending six years with Cagliari, who have also cancelled their game with Genoa as a mark of respect.

He joined Fiorentina in 2015 on loan from the Sardinians having spent the previous season at Roma before signing permanently in 2016.

