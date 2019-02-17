'It means a lot' - Padraig Amond reveals exchange with Pep Guardiola after FA Cup goal against Man City

Despite another FA Cup goal for Padraig Amond yesterday Newport Town couldn't do enough to upset Man City, with Pep Guardiola's men booking their place in the last eight with a 4-1 win.

Amond reduced the gap to 2-1 with a lovely finish, as the League Two side's fairy tale cup run came to a close. The Carlow man has been instrumental in the journey, scoring in victories over Leicester and Middlesbrough as Newport caused upsets in the third and fourth rounds.

Speaking after the game, Amond revealed that Guardiola had some kind words for him after Man City kept their quadruple bid alive.

"I'm disappointed that we've lost the game and we're out of the cup, but in years to come that's going to be something I'm very proud of," Amond said.

"Also the fact that I've scored against the best team in Europe.

"Pep came over after the game and congratulated me that I'd scored, and when you hear that from someone like him it means a lot.

"It's been a great run, you have kids wanting to play for Newport County and maybe before that they wanted to play for Cardiff, Bristol, Swansea. The club can be very proud to inspire a new generation."

Amond played for Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland before embarking on a career in England, playing for Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Grimbsy Town and Hartlepool before arriving at Newport.

