Ireland striker Stephanie Roche confirms move to Serie A side Florentia

Ireland international Stephanie Roche has confirmed she has signed a contract to play for Florentia in Italy's Serie A.

The 29-year-old shot to prominence after being nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award for best goal in 2014, and had been in the market for a new club after being released by Sunderland back in August.

Roche weighed up a number of offers before deciding to sign with Florentia.

Roche, who has scored seven internationals goals across 50 appearances for Ireland, made the announcement on social media.

"Delighted to announce that I've signed for Fiorentina," she said.

"A very ambitious club with a great work ethic and some excellent individual players. The team have started the season well and I can't wait to get involved and contribute for the rest of the season."

