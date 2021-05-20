Ireland keeper Keiren Westwood on lookout for new club after being released by Sheffield Wednesday

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Keiren Westwood in action against Iceland. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

Ireland goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is among 10 players released by Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation to League One.

Both Westwood and Tom Lees, who has also been released, joined the Owls in 2014 and have made more than 450 appearances for the club between them.

Midfielder Adam Reach, who has played more than 200 games in his five years at the club, is also released along with experienced forward Jordan Rhodes.

Manager Darren Moore appears to be looking for a fresh start in League One, with defenders Joost Van Aken, Moses Odubajo and Matt Penney, midfielders Joel Pelupessy and Kadeem Harris and forward Elias Kachunga also shown the door.

Wednesday have, though, taken up one-year options on Ciaran Brennan, Alex Hunt and Sam Hutchinson while young defender Osaze Urhoghide has been offered a new contract.

Liam Shaw declined the offer of a new deal and has signed an agreement with Celtic while Chelsea’s Izzy Brown and Derby’s Jack Marriott have returned to their parent clubs at the end of their loan spells.

PA Media