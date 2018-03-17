Ireland international Darron Gibson arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson was involved in a car crash hours before his side were due to play Preston, with his manager Chris Coleman confirming there was 'an incident' involving his Irish midfielder.

Police responded after their received calls suggesting a car crash had occurred in Dovedale Road in Sunderland just before midday on Saturday, with images on social media appearing to confirm Gibson was involved in the incident.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder was handed a 20-month driving ban and ordered to pay almost £6000 in fines when he pleaded guilty to hitting a cyclist while drink-driving and then fleeing the scene back in 2010, with the initial reports on this incident suggesting the individual involved may have been over the legal alcohol limit. A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal alcohol limit and he is currently in police custody.

"Inquiries are ongoing and the arrest follows the report of a car colliding with a number of parked vehicles in Dovedale Road, Sunderland. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 458 of today's date." Several images on social media showing images of a series of damaged cars, with Gibson appearing to be featured speaking to police officers at the scene.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman confirming the 30-year-old was involved as he attended a press conference following his side's 2-0 home defeat against Preston. "I was told just before the game that there has been an incident," confirmed Coleman. "I don't know exactly. I have heard one or two rumours but until I speak with everybody here to find out exactly what has happened."

