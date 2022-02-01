Ireland defender Dara O'Shea nearing West Brom return after nearly six months out

WEST BROM hope that Ireland defender Dara O'Shea will be able to make his return to action after injury within the next two weeks.

The Dubliner has been sidelined since he suffered an ankle injury during Ireland's World Cup defeat in Portugal last September, and his absence has been felt by the Baggies, whose promotion hopes have been hit with recent form with as a return of just one win from the last eight games.

But O'Shea has played in two games recently, one for their U23 side and another in a behind-closed-doors training game. Coach Valerien Ismael does not expect O'Shea to be available for their next game, away to Sheffield United next Wednesday, but he could be involved in the following fixture, a St Valentine's Day battle with Blackburn Rovers.

“It’s difficult to say at the minute. We need to see how he reacts from the game, and what the plan is, what the sports science department say,” Ismael explained.

“They have a plan with him. It’s too long between now and the Sheffield United game for him to see if he will be back. If not, he’ll be back the game after.”

Stephen Kenny will be eager to have O'Shea available for Ireland duty next month after the injury forced him to miss the last five internationals.