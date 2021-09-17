Ireland boost: Enda Stevens back in training and pencilled in to play as early as next week

ENDA Stevens is back in training with Sheffield United, in a boost for Stephen Kenny ahead of next month's World Cup qualifier away to Azerbaijan.

Stevens has missed the last six international games, having undergone treatment for an osteo-pubis issue at the end of last season. He has also watched from the sidelines as his club, Sheffield United, has endured a tough start to the season.

But manager Slavisa Jokanovic revealed that the Dubliner was fit enough to join in training today and while he will need time to regain match fitness, he is eager to see Stevens back, with a possible return in a League Cup tie next week.

“Enda Stevens started working today with us, and this is my first training session working with him,” said Jokanovic, who took over as Blades manager when Stevens was recovering from surgery.

“It is not a first impression, though, because I know him well. We tried to adapt some exercises for him because it is the first time he has been working with us on the field."

Kenny would be relieved to work with Stevens for the first time since the March defeat to Luxembourg in the World Cup. Jason Knight is also on the comeback trail, but Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne miss the trip to Baku through suspension, while Callum O'Dowda is also sidelined through injury.

Southampton are also ready to welcome back two of their Irish players. Shane Long was absent for their last game, having tested positive for Covid-19 while on Ireland duty, but he's available for the clash with Manchester City while their highly-rated U-21 cap Will Smallbone is also close to fitness,

"The positive is that Will Smallbone is in team sessions now and he is looking really good. Longy (Shane Long) is also back," manager Ralf Hassenhuttl said today.