Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri lifted his first major trophy in management with a 4-1 Europa League final win against Arsenal in Baku, before confirming he will hold talks over his future with the club in the coming days.

'I want to know if the club are happy' - Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri confirms he will hold talks over his future

Sarri has been widely tipped to leave Chelsea after a season that saw him secure a third place finish in the Premier League, with Juventus believed to be keen to take the former Napoli coach to Turin.

After leading Chelsea to a European trophy, Sarri appears to have earned a mandate to continue as the club's manager and yet he concedes that decision will be made in the coming days.

"I am happy, I want to know if the club are happy with me," he said. "I speak to the owner, director after every season with every club. It is normal.

"You know very well that I love the Premier League, I am lucky I am at Chelsea. One of the best teams, in one of the best championships in the world.

"Now I have to speak to my club. The season finished an hour ago. Tomorrow I will speak to owner, director, I don’t know. We need to know what the club can do for me, what I can do better for the club. The club need to speak to me as well. I have a contract, so at the moment we are talking about nothing."

When asked whether he believed he had done enough to stay at Chelsea, Sarri stated: "I think so, but it is only my opinion. My opinion is not enough."

Juventus officials were in Baku to talk with Sarri and the presence of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich suggests talks at all levels will now decide Sarri's future.

For now, Sarri was keen to toast his finest moment as a coach, as he suggested a heavy defeat against Manchester City in February proved to be the catalyst for a turning point in his side's season.

"I am really very happy but I think the front of the shirt is important, it is important for the club," he added. "It is less important for the back of the shirt, the players, the coach," he added.

"We deserved to win because we were in trouble in January and February. It is not easy to react in the Premier League. We got into the Champions League. We played the final in League Cup and qualified against Liverpool, Tottenham. Then we lost on penalties to Manchester City. In the Europa League we played 15 matches, won 12 and drew three, so we deserved to win.

"I am very happy with my players. Something changed in February. We lost 6-0 to City but we started something different. Our feeling is that we deserved to win."

Arsenal manager Unai Emery tried to hide his disappointment after his side's heavy defeat, as he offered words of comfort to Arsenal supporters.

"First is congratulations to Chelsea," said Emery. "In the first half we played with good opportunities to take a good result. We got to the box with good options and chances to score but the first goal changed the game.

"We tried to stay in the match but their second goal made it difficult for us. It was going better for them and when we wanted to do something, we couldn't find what we needed to score. They deserved to win.

"To the supporters, I want to say that this is a process,"said Emery. "Next year is a big challenge to do one more step in our way and with the spirit. We are disappointed today but in general we made a new step forward,

"I think we are a big team and I think Arsenal are a big name in the football world. A lot of players want to play here. We are in one process and we need to be strong in our way. The idea at the start was to get more competitive like a team, get closer to the other teams and we did that. It is not enough yet, but next season we have to continue in our mind.

"On transfers, I don’t know for the next year but the club is working and we will do our way. We have a lot of player with the possibility to improve. We have a lot of young players. I think we are calm and I am positive for our future, creating our way with young players.

Online Editors