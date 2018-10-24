I shirt the sheriff - Bohemians' new strip honours reggae hero Bob Marley

Bohemians have reported unprecedented demand for their newly-launched away jersey which tips a trilby hat to their musical history.

Having switched kit supplier from Hummel to O'Neills, their new jersey gives a "nod to Dalymount Park's special place in the hearts of both football and music fans".

Bohs purchased an image of a character with a striking resemblance to Bob Marley and placed it prominently on the lower front of the jersey.

Marley played at Dalymount Park in 1980 - a decade that also saw Meatloaf and Black Sabbath rock in Phibsbrough.

Thin Lizzy and the Boomtown Rats were other notable blockbuster groups to play at Dalymount.

Club chiefs were last night adamant that legal diligence had been conducted to ensure no risk of copyright infringement.

The launch of the new jersey provoked a massive online debate, with many of the club's supporters opposed to the design.

However, the club have already received more orders for the jersey, many from outside of Ireland, than all of their combined shirt sales, home and away, for 2018. And that will mean a substantial and much-needed boost for the club's coffers.

"I love the new Bohs jersey," said fan and comedian PJ Gallagher. "It's a great design and it's always great to see Dublin's best club find new ways to celebrate their history in the home of Irish football.

"To be honest, I was hoping for a Johnny Logan jersey but maybe that'll be next season. What's another year?"

