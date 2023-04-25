‘I have shown I’m good enough’ – Liam Kerrigan’s journey from minor GAA in Sligo to playing alongside Fabregas in Italy

Irish striker enjoying life in Serie B with Como despite injury setback that almost destroyed his season

Seven months to the day since he went under the knife for surgery which called a temporary halt to his Italian adventure, Irish striker Liam Kerrigan hopes to take a major step towards his recovery on Wednesday, with the chance to play a role in pushing his side towards Serie A in the coming weeks.

But even though his time in Italy, with second tier side Como, was interrupted by a knee injury just after he’d scored on his full debut seven months ago, Kerrigan is confident that he’s already proved he’s good enough to play at a level where names like Cesc Fabregas are team-mates.

Last September Kerrigan was on a high after marking his full debut for Como with a goal, in a 2-2 Serie B draw at Pisa, the first Irishman to score in Italian football since Robbie Keane 22 years earlier.

He played three times after that, but two days out from a league game at home to SPAL, where he was due to start, he ruptured his ACL in training.

He was at first ruled out for the season but the U21 cap has managed to avoid setbacks with his knee, though an ankle injury sustained in training last week halted his progress, yet all going well he will play for Como in a friendly game on Wednesday.

“Other people had said I was out for the season but I never put a timeline on it, I went in every day and did what I was told to do and it went well, that ankle injury was the only setback, the knee healed well,” Kerrigan told Independent.ie.

“The first six weeks after surgery were tough as the surgery was quite painful, I wasn't ready for how painful it was in the aftermath and that was a shock, when you can't do basic stuff for yourself, when you are stuck in the apartment, it's tough. Once I joined back in with the team after those six weeks I was a lot happier.

“It was bad timing as it was so early in the season, but in a way it was good for me that I'd at least played and scored for the first team so the club knew I could play at that level, maybe they'd think differently if it had happened in pre-season.

"So I feel I am part of their plans, I have shown I am good enough. It will be like starting off again in pre-season, but I know I can do it.”

There’s now light at the end of the tunnel as Como will test Kerrigan in a friendly on Wednesday, and if he can build up his fitness over the coming weeks he could feature, with four games left in the regular season, though with the tight nature of Serie B, a mid-table Como are in with a shout for playoff in both promotion and relegation so their season could run until the end of next month.

“They have a friendly this week and I'd hope to play. I am not sure what the club's plan is for me but I would like to get onto the pitch for one or two of the last games of the season. I don't know if the club will want me to risk it just for the sake of playing, it's their call but I would love to play at some stage this season,” he says.

“For me to play now it's a confidence thing so when I come back in pre-season I'd have already played and would feel fully fit, I know I could play a couple of friendlies over the next few weeks but to play officially, in a league game, would be ideal.

“I'd hope to get some minutes in and this Wednesday will be seven months to the day since I had the surgery so that's an important date for me,” he says.

“It depends on the medical staff, I might feel I am fully ready and the doctor disagrees, I can't make a silly mistake now after seven months out, I will do what I am told, it's not worth the risk but in an ideal world I will play.

“We are four points off the playoffs and five points off the bottom end, win two games and we'd shoot up the table, the team who are currently bottom could finish 10th, that's how tight things are.”

Kerrigan’s move to Como from UCD came out of the blue last year but Italy is now a favoured destination for Irish players, with Festy Ebosele and James Abankwah (Udinese), John Ryan (Sassuolo), Ed McJannet (Lecce), Kevin Zefi (Inter), Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan) and Sam Ayoola (Pescara) all with Italian clubs.

“Italy is definitely an option now. It's a good place to go, they football mad over here. England might not suit some people, especially the lower leagues in England, Europe can suit your style of football much better. Even with my injury I have enjoyed my time here and I just can't wait to get back playing,” says Kerrigan.

The presence of so many English speakers at Como means that upping his Italian levels takes effort, but twice-weekly lessons help him get there.

“I find speaking Italian hard but I can understand pretty well, hopefully I will get to grips with it next year but I have a good base, you have to try,” he says, with ex-Arsenal man Fabregas as one of those English speakers.

“I played with Fabregas twice before my injury, funny, in both games we only had 10 men. We were meant to start in the same game, our first start together, but that was the week I got my injury,” he says.

“He's class to have around. To think what he has done in the game and here's me playing with him. At least I got to play with him before the injury, it would have been a sickener to be at the same club as a player like that and not get to play with him.”

Como is his workplace but Sligo will always be home, as the Bergamo-Knock flight means he can get home quicker than the drive from Sligo to Dublin, and he follows matters back home.

“I keep up to date with UCD and Sligo Rovers, I can flick through the games on a Friday night and I keep an eye on Johnny Kenny at Shamrock Rovers,” he says of first cousin Kenny.

“And the GAA is going well for Sligo, I played a big of Gaelic, I played underage for Tubber with Eddie McGuinness so I like to see him do well, and Sligo are going well, winning the U20s and now into the Connacht final.”