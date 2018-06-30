Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin has become the only openly gay athlete currently playing in any of America's major professional sports leagues as he came out ahead of his side’s ‘Pride night’ yesterday.

'I have received only kindness and acceptance' - MLS midfielder Collin Martin comes out as gay

Martin joined Minnesota from D.C. United last season, and has made 17 appearances for the MLS side.

The 23-year-old is not the first openly gay in the league as LA Galaxy's Robbie Rogers came out in 2013, but Martin is the only active gay player after Rogers' retirement last November.

In a statement released on Twitter, Martin announced that he was coming out ahead of Minnesota United's celebration of Pride month, and thanked the club for the support they had shown throughout the process.

"Tonight my team, Minnesota United, is having their Pride night," the statement read. "It's an important night for me - I'll be announcing for the first time publicly that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer.

"I have been out as a gay man for many years to my family and friends, and this includes my teammates.

"Today, I'm proud that my entire team and the management of Minnesota United know that I am gay. I have received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer and that has made the decision to come out publicly that much easier.

"As we celebrated Pride night, I want to thank my teammates for their unconditional support for who I am.

"In light of my experience as a professional athlete, I want to take this moment to encourage others who play sports professionally or otherwise to have confidence that sport will welcome them wholeheartedly.

"June is Pride month, and I am proud to be playing for Pride, and to be playing as an out gay man."

