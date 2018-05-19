'I can imagine what people say' - Jose Mourinho snipes at Chelsea's tactics after FA Cup final defeat

JOSE Mourinho offered up a less than flattering view of Chelsea’s tactics at Wembley, as his former club inflicted a 1-0 win over his Manchester United side in the FA Cup final.

Eden Hazard’s first half goal was decisive as Conte secured a glorious victory over United, with a clearly agitated Mourinho suggesting his former team used negative tactics that would not have been acceptable if he had used them in his current job.

"I congratulate Chelsea because they won, but I don’t think they deserve to win," stated the United boss. "They get one more goal than us, they get the cup and I do what I do because I am the Manchester United manager. We deserved to win, we were the best team."

Mourinho then had a snipe at his critics and his former Chelsea players, who played with a defensive mindest for more of the game. "If my team played like Chelsea did, I can imagine what people say," he added. "They play defensively, especially after they go 1-0 ahead.

"They are not stupid. Our team without (Romelu) Lukaku we have no presence. Our team without (Marouane) Fellaini, we have no presence, they know that. "It was a bit hard for us to play without Lukaku against a team that defends with nine players. You need that presence. Every defeat hurts but I go home with the feeling we gave everything. No regrets.

"My image of the game is David De Gea didn’t touch the ball. He only touched the ball to take it from the net after the penalty. That is my image of the game, but they scored one more goal and it means they win." Chelsea captain Gary Cahill side-stepped questions over the future of his manager Antonio Conte after he lifted the FA Cup at Wembley.

Even after a glorious win, Cahill followed the policy that so many Chelsea players have adhered to in recent weeks as he declined to offer his backing to Conte’s continued stay as Blues boss.

"We are not in control of the decisions the club make like that, but we knew we had to win this game for everyone associated with the club," stated Cahill

"None of us know what will happen next, but all that mattered was winning this game and getting another trophy for Chelsea. "You can see what it means to us, to the fans and the staff. This was to save our season, we haven’t had a magnificent season by any stretch. We are used to winning, I’m not saying that in an arrogant way. "We had a lot of defending to do, they pushed us until the very end. We are buzzing. We got the job done.

"This a dream come true because it is my first trophy win as captain of the club. It is extra special for me. I didn’t play in 2012, from a selfish point of view it is not the same feeling when you have not won it on the pitch."

Chelsea match-winner Hazard was in no mood to back Conte or make any commitments over his future at the club as his first half-penalty secured another trophy for the club. "Now is not the time to think about my future," stated Hazard. "Now I am just happy. To see the fans celebrate is something we like. We didn’t have a great season but at least we finish with a trophy. "We tried to defend well. We kept a clean sheet, we scored one goal, it is enough today, but if we want to win a lot of games we need to play better because we had to play defensively. It was enough in this game."

