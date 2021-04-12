'I am ready for a new challenge' - Williams hopes LA Galaxy dream will lead to more games in green

Derrick Williams has set his sights on becoming the best centre-half in the MLS following his recent move to LA Galaxy and hopes that succeeding with this ambition will result in more caps in the green jersey too.

Having made the big move with his family in recent weeks, Williams cannot wait for the new season of MLS football to start next weekend.

The 28-year-old Ireland international has huge experience having played over 300 professional games in English league football; however, following a frustrating time with injuries, he admits it was time for a change.

“I was supposed to go to Swansea, obviously that didn’t happen and DC United wanted me as well at the time, but myself and my family weren’t sure if we wanted to go there. Blackburn didn’t want me to leave and I started the season really well,” Williams says.

“I was happy with how everything was going again but, in the background, LA Galaxy actually got in touch with my agent and as soon as I heard that I started looking into it as a real possibility.”

Williams has struggled with injuries in recent years but his contract ending, combined with a glowing endorsement from LA Galaxy favourite Robbie Keane, left the club’s general manager Greg Vanney determined to do whatever it took to land his man ahead of the new season.

“I picked up the big injury just when Galaxy made their initial enquiries which was unfortunate but it didn’t put LA off at all in their pursuit,” says Williams, who had surgery on his quad in December.

“My injury recovery was going to take me up to the end of my contract and at the same time LA Galaxy came back with even more interest, showing real intent for the second time that they wanted to sign me.

“I thought, ‘This is a really big club and I wouldn’t mind maybe pursuing it’. So my agent started a back-and-forth and now here I am ready for a new challenge.”

Williams and Keane overlapped during their time at Aston Villa under Alex McLeish in 2012.

Keane was brought in for two months on loan as he continued preparation for the 2012 MLS season.

Williams was brought in to train with the first team in the two months Keane was there and clearly made a lasting impression on the Ireland legend.

Keane’s time as assistant to Mick McCarthy with the Republic of Ireland in 2018 saw their paths cross again and despite their time together on both occasions being brief, Keane clearly liked what he saw and was happy to recommend his services to his former club.

“I heard Robbie Keane put in a good word for me. I think they contacted him just in reference about me,” he recalls.

“I played with Robbie when I was at Aston Villa when I was a kid. And when he was assistant manager or coach at Ireland, I think he was impressed with how I looked and how I applied myself. So when they contacted him, it turns out he put in a really good recommendation for me.

“He definitely helped me out a lot so I do thank him a lot for the move going through and everything he had to do with it.”

With the new MLS season kicking off next weekend, Williams is in a great place as he continues his journey back to full fitness and is relishing a new challenge.

“I’ve only just turned 28. I’m coming into my prime as a centre-back and I want to come here and really make a name for myself. You’ve asked have I personal goals, yeah, definitely. I want to become one of the best centre-backs in the league this season and make a big impact. If I don’t do that, I’ll be disappointed.

“I’m not underestimating the league, I just back myself, especially if I get back to the level and form I was in before I got injured.

“I think I can do that, put my injury behind me and hopefully that leads to more Ireland caps off the back of it.

“I’ve played over 300 games in England, most of them were in the Championship. It was at a decent level so I can bring a lot to this league, but this league does seem to be getting better and better now.”

Having been born in Hamburg to an American father and Irish mother, Williams was eligible to declare internationally for Germany, USA or Ireland.

It was the green jersey that got the nod and he was rewarded with his international debut by Martin O’Neill in 2018 and twice more by Mick McCarthy in 2019.

With the move to LA comes new challenges as he looks to reignite his Ireland career and improve on his three senior caps to date.

Stephen Kenny was one of the first people Williams – who missed the opening games of the Republic’s World Cup qualifying campaign with injury – spoke to when the LA interest first raised its head.

His ambition to increase his number of caps in green is so strong he wouldn’t have gone through with the transfer had Kenny not given his blessing or believed it was a move not worth pursuing.

“I spoke with Stephen to get his thoughts because playing for Ireland is still a massive goal in my game and for me personally so that’s why I wanted to speak to him more than anyone else to see what he thought about the move.

“Playing for Ireland means a huge amount to me, so much so that if Stephen Kenny had said it may not be the right decision I wouldn’t have come here, that’s how much I love playing for Ireland.

“He was really positive when I spoke to him, he thinks a lot more players are going to start coming out here.

“He said he would be watching my games and thought it was a good decision, but that it was completely up to me.

“He was so nice about the whole thing and I came away from the chat very satisfied.”

For the moment, the immediate goal for Williams is to make an impression on the MLS and cement his regular place within the Galaxy side.

LA Galaxy kick off their 2021 MLS season away to Phil Neville’s Inter Miami team next Sunday evening.