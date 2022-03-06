‘His pace has given us another dimension’ – Michael Obafemi knocking on Ireland door as Swansea boss hails impact

Swansea boss Russell Martin reckons Michael Obafemi has given his side another dimension with the front man's weekend brace against Coventry bringing his name back into the Irish striking discussion.

Obafemi brought his tally for the season to five with four of those coming since the beginning of February with Martin saying last week that the former Southampton man has finally settled into his new environment.

He had faced questions about his off the field professionalism earlier in the campaign but the penny appears to have dropped now with his pace offering a real threat.

“There’s no doubt about it. Pace is the worst thing to play against. I would say that being a slow centre-half," said Martin.

“But I don’t think anyone enjoys playing against that even when you’re quick. He (Obafemi) has definitely given us another dimension.

“Real pace is something we’ve missed and we’ve lacked for a large part of the season."

Obafemi's exclusion from Stephen Kenny's first Ireland squad in 2020 was a big talking point especially when he posted a tweet that appeared to be critical of the decision.

He had been a member of Kenny's U-21 squad although he wasn't first choice when all other options were available.

However, Kenny is operating a different system now and that could see Obafemi come into the equation for the friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania later this month.

Adam Idah's campaign ending injury has left a vacancy in the forward department. Birmingham's Scott Hogan is another option who has scored at Championship level this term.

Will Keane is in Kenny's plans and he should be operating in the second tier next term with his Saturday strike against AFC Wimbledon bringing his club within four points of leaders Rotherham with two games in hand.

Keane is enjoying the best season of his career, with his goal tally now standing at 18.