Hibs on verge of bold move to tempt Roy Keane back into management

SCOTTISH side Hibernians will this week make a bid to convince Roy Keane to move to Edinburgh, in what would be his first managerial post in over 10 years.

But while Keane, who recently turned down the chance to return to Sunderland as first team boss, has reportedly discussed the Hibs position with his advisers and family, the 50-year-old is said to be sceptical about the post, with potential conflicts over the running of the club by a US-based owner.

And while the facilities available at the Easter Road club would appeal to Keane, he's believed to have expressed concern about the manner in which recent bosses Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney were axed.

Maloney and Keane were teammates at Celtic in the 2005/06 season and are understood to have a good relationship. Maloney said last week he was disappointed with the club's decision to fire him after just four months in charge, after a Scottish Cup defeat to local rivals Hearts cost him his job, though owner Ron Gordon said it was the fear of relegation which forced him to act. Hibs finished outside the top six before the league split but the weekend win over St Mirren ended a run of four games without a victory.

“There was just no improvement week-to-week and a very definitive feeling that we needed to make the change. We took a risk in terms of bringing Shaun in and I have to take full responsibility for that. It was an exciting risk but it didn’t pan out," Gordon said last week.

Read More

Keane would also have concerns over the fact that the club owner is based in the USA, reviving memories of Keane's difficult relationship at Sunderland with American owner Ellis Short, Keane admitting that "the dynamics changed" in his relationship with Sunderland after the previous Irish consortium sold up to Short.

The former Manchester United captain was in the frame to return to Sunderland in February but backed away. “I’d like to go back in as a manager,” he said. “But of course a club has to want you and you have to want to go to the club. And, just as importantly, the contract has to be right," he said at the time.

"Everything has to be right - the right challenge, the right contract. You have to fancy it. I've not had the opportunity the last few years. There has not been a club where I think, 'I'm the right fit for that club'."

Unlike some managers who land up in the SPL, Keane has experience of the Scottish game, from his time as a player with Celtic, The Cork native lived in Edinburgh, not Glasgow, during his stint at Parkhead, and repeatedly visited Pat Fenlon when he was manager at Easter Road between 2011 and 2013.

Keane is also close to Neil Lennon, who was Hibs boss between 2016-2019 and could potentially canvass the former Celtic manager for feedback on the club.