Legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to his former player Liam Miller, after the Irish midfielder passed away last night at the age of 36 following a battle with cancer.

Legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to his former player Liam Miller, after the Irish midfielder passed away last night at the age of 36 following a battle with cancer.

'He served our club in an excellent manner' - Alex Ferguson pays glowing tribute to 'good professional' Liam Miller

Miller signed for Ferguson and Man United on a free transfer in the summer of 2004, and played nine league games in two seasons before moving on to Leeds United.

This evening Ferguson has paid a warm tribute to Miller reflecting on his time at Old Trafford. "I am very sad to hear that Liam has died," Ferguson said.

"He was a good professional, who served our club in an excellent manner. He was a quiet, unassuming young man and was popular with everyone at Carrington. "On behalf of all my staff who worked with Liam at the time, we send our deepest sympathy to his family."

Online Editors