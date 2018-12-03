The Ballon d'Or awards are taking place in Paris tonight and one of the guest hosts has come in for heavy criticism for a question directed at the winner of the women's prize.

'Hang your head in shame' - Controversy in Paris after women's Ballon d'Or winner asked to twerk on stage

Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg has won three Champions League medals in-a-row with Lyon, and tonight scooped the Ballon d'Or at a star-studded ceremony in Paris.

Hegerberg made history as the first winner of the women's Ballon d'Or but her moment in the spotlight was sullied by Martin Solveig, a French DJ who was on stage for the award.

Solveig took the opportunity to ask Hegerberg if she would perform a 'twerk' on stage. The crowd's reaction said it all, with Hegerberg quickly shutting down the awkward moment, and Solveig has since come in for plenty of criticism for his inappropriate question.

Martin Solveig asked Ada Hegerberg, the first ever Women's Ballon D'Or winner, to twerk pic.twitter.com/vy9O5mC1ZF — 888sport (@888sport) December 3, 2018 Wow - Martin Solveig asks Ada Hederberg - who has just won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or - if she can twerk.



Her reaction is as you would expect. https://t.co/La5gzxvQsP — Jeremy Smith (@jeremysmith98) December 3, 2018 Martin Solveig really asked Ada Hegerberg, the first ever Ballon D'Or winner, to twerk. The absolute disrespect bruh. pic.twitter.com/Mtc5DBjS7a — A West (@ayyy_west) December 3, 2018 Pointless being outraged at the Ballon d'Or result. A popularity contest, monopolised by an electoral college controlled by sponsors & agents. Always will be.



Save your outrage for sexist shitbag Martin Solveig - asking women's winner Ada Hegerberg if she could twerk for him. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) December 3, 2018 Martin Solveig, hang your head in shame. Just awful. https://t.co/keGKJPVgZe — Chris Schilling (@schillingc) December 3, 2018

