Monday 3 December 2018

'Hang your head in shame' - Controversy in Paris after women's Ballon d'Or winner asked to twerk on stage

Ada Hegerberg and Martin Solveig (inset).
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Ballon d'Or awards are taking place in Paris tonight and one of the guest hosts has come in for heavy criticism for a question directed at the winner of the women's prize.

Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg has won three Champions League medals in-a-row with Lyon, and tonight scooped the Ballon d'Or at a star-studded ceremony in Paris.

Hegerberg made history as the first winner of the women's Ballon d'Or but her moment in the spotlight was sullied by Martin Solveig, a French DJ who was on stage for the award.

Solveig took the opportunity to ask Hegerberg if she would perform a 'twerk' on stage. The crowd's reaction said it all, with Hegerberg quickly shutting down the awkward moment, and Solveig has since come in for plenty of criticism for his inappropriate question.

