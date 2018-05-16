Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to easy win over Marseille in Europa League final

Atletico Madrid have won the Europa League, beating Marseille 3-0 in the final in Lyon.

Antoine Griezmann's early goal put Atletico on course to lift the trophy as Marseille captain Dimitri Payet left the field in tears after picking up a first half injury.

After a strong start in Lyon, Marseille all-but gifted the opening goal to Griezmann as Gabi pounced on a poor touch from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to play in the France forward. The Ligue 1 outfit should have been ahead early on as Valere Germain fired wide having been slipped in by Payet - who later limped out of the contest having been struggling with a muscle problem ahead of the final.

Griezmann added his second goal early in the second half before Gabi wrapped up a comfortable 3-0 victory for Atletico. The France international received Koke's pass and dinked the ball over the onrushing Marseille keeper Steve Mandanda to put the Spanish side in control.

Konstantinos Mitroglou hit the inside of the post for Marseille with 10 minutes remaining but Atletico had the final say. Gabi sealed their third Europa League title in nine seasons by slotting home the third goal in the 89th minute.

Press Association