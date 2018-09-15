Frank Lampard sees red after heated exchange in Derby defeat

Frank Lampard says he will look back at the rulebook after he saw red in Derby's 1-0 defeat at Rotherham.

The winner came from Ryan Manning's 63rd-minute penalty after Fikayo Tomori appeared to tangle with Kyle Vassell.

The goal came just five minutes after Tom Lawrence had been shown a straight red for a tackle from behind on Richie Towell.

Lampard followed the Wales international out of the match in the 77th minute after he left his technical area to complain about a decision and he was swiftly dismissed by referee Peter Bankes.

The former England international said: "It was frustrating. Rotherham played well and deserved to win the game.

"We did not move the ball quick enough and the pitch did not help. We lost the game. We got a lot of things wrong. We didn't play very well.

"I didn't get a word from the ref. I need to go back to the rulebook myself because I do not want to be leaving the game. I was upset with a handball. If those are the rules, managers will get sent off every game.

"I like communication with officials but there was none of that. It wasn't a penalty. They got a soft one but we didn't get one.

"Everything was going against us. It was one of those games. Once the melee started you sort of read the script.

"We didn't need a reality check, this is the Championship. The beauty of the Championship is that there is a game in a few days."

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is happy with the Millers' return of three home league wins so far.

He said: "The lads are doing really well. I know success is judged by points and I understand that but for me success is if they give absolutely everything and are the best they can be.

"Our performances this year have been pretty good - sometimes you get the rub of the green and we got that.

"Our keeper did not have a lot to do. He did not have numerous saves to make."

Warne worked with Lawrence during a loan spell at Rotherham and was unsure about the red card.

He added: "I know Tom really well and he doesn't really play on the edge, he was more of a victim of circumstance. It was definitely a strong yellow and I can see why the referee has given it.

"At that time it was a real hotpot of football. There were a lot of tackles flying around and yellow cards.

"I don't like playing against 10 men. The pressure is right off you and you are free to express yourself and everyone does a little bit more. The boys withstood the pressure."

Press Association