Former Bohs defender Warren O’Hora to miss remainder of MK Dons’ season with training injury

Promising Irish defender Warren O'Hora has suffered a major blow as he will miss the rest of the season with League One side MK Dons.

O'Hora had made a big impression with MK Dons, initially on loan from Brighton in a deal which became permanent in January, scoring twice in 32 league appearances.

But boss Russell Martin has been forced to admit defeat in a bid to get former Bohemians man O'Hora (21) back to full fitness after an existing injury was made worse during training last week.

"We'll do well to get him back before the end of the season. It's been a persistent one which has been managed well, but he just can't keep going on," said Martin.

"He has been outstanding this season, he will be a big loss, but we'll get him ready for next season. He's just fallen victim to so much football, and training where we're training on astroturf all the time which has kept flaring it up."

O'Hora joined Brighton from Bohs in 2018 and made a number of appearances for the Seagulls' second string before that loan move to MK Dons.

