Former Bhoy Jonathan Afolabi helps Bohemians past Lucan and into FAI Cup quarters

For three years after he joined Celtic from Southampton, Irish striker Jonathan Afolabi’s career had been in cold storage, but the Dubliner is, at last, finding his feet on home soil as he helped to power Bohemians into the last eight of the FAI Cup.

Playing against Lucan United as the away side, Bohs made heavy weather of this tie early on as last year’s finalists struggled to break down the non-league side. But nerves for the Bohs supporters were eased with two goals in the space of three minutes in the first half, Afolabi central to both as he made the first and scored the second. Now 22, Afolabi, on his first start for Bohs, showed signs he can deliver on the potential that made him such a standout name with the Ireland youth teams.

With European qualification via the league looking beyond their reach, the Cup has added significance for Bohs this term, with a special jersey for the Cup run making its debut against Lucan. However, the side will be relieved just to be in the next round, while ten-man Lucan finished with credit for their effort, players like Harry McEvoy and Dylan Connolly showing they have the potential to play at a higher level.

Lucan were unable to trouble Bohs keeper Jon McCracken, making his Dalymount Park debut, but their well-drilled side did frustrate Bohs. Gareth Matthews showed his experience at the back, while Connolly won many of his battles with Kris Twardek. After 32 minutes, Bohs broke their resistance, Afolabi’s through ball and Liam Burt with a left foot shot that was beyond keeper Imrich Toth. Three minutes later, Bohs were 2-0 up. Ali Coote found space in midfield and found Tyreke Wilson, and his cross from the left was ideal for the head of the unmarked Afolabi.

There was some concern for Bohs fans when Afolabi was replaced 12 minutes into the second half, having injured himself while attempting a shot, though his exit appeared to be precautionary.

Bohs owned the ball after that. Sub Ethon Varian twice denied by impressive Lucan keeper Imrich Toth while Ciarán Kelly’s effort was also kept out by DCU student Toth. Lucan finished with ten men after Anthony McKay was given a straight red for a clumsy challenge on fellow sub Jamie Mullins.

LUCAN – Toth; Kavanagh, Matthews, McEvoy, Connolly; Chindea, Rafferty (Greene 56), McLoughlin (Kinsella 73), Seery (Bracken 73); Ukek (McKay 56); Mooney (Ellis 56).

BOHS – McCracken; Feely, Kerr, Kelly, Wilson; O’Sullivan (McManus 57), Clarke (Byrne 81); Twardek, Coote (Mullins 46), Burt (McDaid 65); Afolabi (Varian 57).

REF – Kevin O’Sullivan