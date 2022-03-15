Football League round-up: Good night for Irish strikers as Connolly, Robinson, Ogbene and Keane all hit target

Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham missed the chance to move further clear at the top of the table after they were beaten 1-0 at West Brom.

The Baggies went close in the first half when Karlan Grant's effort was pushed onto the post by Marek Rodak before Callum Robinson finally made the breakthrough just after the hour.

Bournemouth failed to make up ground as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by relegation battlers Reading.

Dominic Solanke got the Cherries off to a flying start inside eight minutes when he slotted home his 22nd Championship goal. However, Tom Ince fired an equaliser for the Royals with just seven minutes left.

West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson celebrates. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson celebrates. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Blackburn returned to form with a 3-1 home win over Derby.

Ravel Morrison put the relegation-threatened Rams ahead just before the half-hour with his third goal in as many games.

Rovers - who had managed only one goal in the previous nine games - were level through Scott Wharton eight minutes into the second half and turned the game around when Tyrhys Dolan headed in on the hour following a corner.

Substitute Sam Gallagher nodded in a third deep into stoppage time as Rovers cut the gap on Bournemouth to five points.

At the other end of the table, Barnsley kept alive their own survival hopes with a 2-0 home win over Bristol City.

Carlton Morris fired the hosts in front from close range in the ninth minute and Michal Helik's header doubled the lead midway through the first half.

City's night got worse when midfielder Alex Scott went off injured shortly before the break and then his replacement Joe Williams also had to be substituted 10 minutes into the second half.

Middlesbrough moved back into the top six with a 2-0 win at Birmingham, who finished with 10 men.

On-loan Brighton frontman Aaron Connolly gave Boro the lead on 23 minutes, with Folarin Balogun seeing his solo effort just before half-time ruled out by an offside flag.

Middlesbrough saw a penalty from Paddy McNair pushed onto the post by Neil Etheridge early in the second half, before Balogun eventually did get their second goal just after the hour with a 20-yard strike.

Blues midfielder Kristian Pedersen was sent off for a second caution with four minutes left.

Rotherham held their nerve to end a three-game winless streak and retain their four-point lead at the top of Sky Bet League One with a 2-1 win over Lincoln.

Two goals in the first 13 minutes from Ben Wiles and Chiedozie Ogbene were exactly what Millers boss Paul Warne required as his side looked to ease back to winning days.

But they were pegged back in the 81st minute when Tom Hopper reduced the deficit for Lincoln, leading to a few anxious moments before the points were finally secured.

Second-placed Wigan maintained the pressure with a 2-0 win at bottom club Crewe, who have now lost four games in a row.

Josh Magennis headed the Latics’ opener from a Max Power free-kick just before half-time, then Will Keane headed home a Joe Bennett cross eight minutes into the second half.

Plymouth sustained their push into the play-off places as Ryan Hardie’s 65th minute strike proved enough to sink Portsmouth at Home Park.

Argyle’s fourth successive win lifted them to fifth place in the table and ended Pompey’s run of eight games without defeat.

Sheffield Wednesday struggled to build on Saturday’s thumping 6-0 win over Cambridge as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Accrington at Hillsborough.

Callum Paterson swept home the Owls’ opener on 66 minutes but a Marvin Johnson own goal gave Stanley a point seven minutes from time.

Danny Udoh and Luke Leahy each grabbed a brace as Shrewsbury served up a huge boost to their survival hopes with a 5-0 win over free-falling Morecambe.

Ryan Bowman completed the scoring in the 71st minute to get his side back to winning ways and stretch the Shrimpers’ winless run to 11 games.

Jason McCarthy struck four minutes into injury time to give Wycombe a 1-0 win over Fleetwood, while Alex Gilbey’s 50th minute effort saw Charlton end a run of seven without a win as they beat struggling Gillingham by the same scoreline.