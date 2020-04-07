FIFA approves extension of player contracts 'until seasons finish' and alters transfer windows

FIFA has approved the extension of player contracts until seasons are able to finish and also the movement of transfer windows in response the coronavirus pandemic.

With football brought to a shuddering halt by Covid-19, the sport's world governing body has been consulting with different stakeholders through a task force chaired by FIFA vice-president Vittorio Montagliani.

Clubs, players, leagues, national associations and confederations were all represented on the task force led by the chairman of the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee, working on recommendations and guidelines to address practical issues brought about by the coronavirus crisis. The Bureau of the FIFA Council endorsed a set of principles unanimously agreed upon by the task force, with contracts and transfer windows key topics.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has clearly changed all the factual circumstances around football for this season," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. "So, FIFA, together with the stakeholders, has come up with some practical ideas to tackle these new circumstances.

"Whilst this will not solve every problem, it should serve to bring a measure of stability and clarity to football for the foreseeable future. We hope that this collaborative effort, under the leadership of FIFA, can provide a positive example of how football can come together and show unity, solidarity and a spirit of compromise."

Contracts covering the 2019/'20 season in England are set to expire on June 30, 2020, but FIFA has now said "it is proposed that contracts be extended until such time that the season does actually end".

In addition, deals due to come into force in the next campaign would be "delayed until the next season does start" - Ajax's Hakim Ziyech's move to Chelsea is one example. But there are questions as to what happens if a player does not want to adhere to those principles, so too clubs looking to offload end-of-contract players.

Transfer windows are also changing, with FIFA saying "it is necessary to adjust the normal regulatory position to the new factual circumstances" when it comes to player movement.

UEFA, meanwhile, is poised to follow the English FA by looking at cost-cutting measures to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

England boss Gareth Southgate is among the staff at the FA taking a pay cut to help save jobs among the 1,000-strong workforce, with other savings being looked at after the suspension of football left the body facing a £100m (€113m) loss.

While UEFA has fewer staff and reserves of £545m (€616m), according to its 2018/'19 figures, the fact that it is looking at cost-cutting shows the impact of Covid-19, with club competitions one stream of revenue for Europe's ruling organisation.

Both the Champions League and Europa League were halted in the first knockout round and domestic competitions will take priority when football eventually returns. Being unable to host these events would make an impact and at the very least put a strain on UEFA's reserves. The possibility of abandoning the competitions was raised this week.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said playing without supporters would be preferable to cancelling games but added: "If the authorities do not allow us to play, then we cannot play." One solution mooted was to make all ties one-legged affairs, at a neutral ground in a country such as Turkey or Poland.

Manchester City earned a lead in their last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid, while Tottenham were knocked out by RB Leipzig and Chelsea were facing elimination to Bayern Munich. In the Europa League, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers can still progress.

FIFA, meanwhile, says it will seek further information from the US Department of Justice regarding allegations of bribery in relation to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Prosecutors in the United States have tabled fresh allegations of bribes being paid to former members of the governing body's executive committee. An indictment unsealed on Monday in a US District Court in Brooklyn alleged that Nicolas Leoz, the then-president of South American football's governing body CONMEBOL, and former Brazilian national federation president Ricardo Teixeira accepted bribes to vote for Qatar at FIFA's executive committee meeting in December 2010.

The indictment also alleges Jack Warner of Trinidad and Tobago, who was president of the CONCACAF confederation which covers countries in North and Central America plus the Caribbean, received $5m in bribes to vote for Russia's hosting of the 2018 World Cup.

Indo Sport