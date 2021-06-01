Fergal Harkin to remain in Man City role as Celtic Director of Football rumours scotched

Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager Fergal Harkin of Manchester City Football Club (L) with assistant trainer Jefta Bresser of NAC Breda (Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

Irishman Fergal Harkin will not be leaving his role as Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager at Manchester City to take up a role as Celtic's Director of Football.

The 44-year-old from Donegal has been linked strongly with the position while the Celtic hierarchy waited patiently on a decision on the manager's job that was Eddie Howe's until he dramatically pulled out because he could not secure his desired backroom team.

But we understand that Harkin's loyalty to City Football Group remains steadfast and he is continuing in his role as Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager in which he is held in high esteem by the Manchester City hierarchy.

While conversations have taken place between Celtic and Harkin, the Director of Football job was not offered to him and he is not seeking a move from the Premier League champions at this time.

Harkin’s impressive credentials at City, where he focuses on developing their young players primarily by getting them experience with other clubs, have made other clubs take notice.

A former League of Ireland player with Finn Harps and Bohemians, he first came to England to work with former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill while he was in charge of Leicester City.