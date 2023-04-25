FAI submit report to Government questioning €1.5billion injection of public money into horse and greyhound racing

Detailed analysis questions allocation of €100m betting tax per annum to just two sports and tackles Government defence

10 March 2020; A racegoer marks his betting slip prior to racing on day one of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The FAI are on a collision course with their horse and greyhound racing counterparts after submitting a report to government which queries the rationale of close to €1.5billion in public funds being diverted to their respective governing bodies between 2001 and 2021.

An economic analysis commissioned by the football body is seeking a review of what is described as an 'unusual funding mechanism' that effectively allows all income from betting tax on any sport to be diverted towards horse and greyhound racing. At present, the levy generates around €100m per year.

The report compiled by Dublin based KHSK Economic Consultants has already been presented to the Department of Sport although it’s understood an updated version with the latest figures is in the process of being completed.

The Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund was set up in 2001 in tandem with a restructuring of the respective governing bodies and it was decreed that all betting excise duty generated in Ireland would be allocated to the two sports with an 80:20 split between horse and greyhound racing to reflect their contributions.

However, KHSK estimate that bets on horse and greyhound racing (combined) now account for around 50pc to 60pc of the total revenue generated by the betting tax with punting on other sports rising considerably across the intervening two decades.

Football would be the most popular of those codes. KHSK argue that these other sports are now ‘effectively subsidising racing.’

They contend that other sports would be entitled to a figure of around €40m per annum between them going forward if the betting levy was distributed on the basis of trading on sports with football receiving around half of that amount – in the region of €20m per year.

KHSK acknowledge that the legislation was ‘innovative’ when it was introduced as it tackled a ‘free rider’ situation whereby bookmakers and the state were profiting from the output of the two sports – with their pictures shown in betting shops – but the providers were receiving no reward.

However, their 77 page missive argues that the terms and conditions of the initial fund were tweaked over the years with the exception being the retention of a fixed split between horse racing and greyhound racing which has effectively propped up those industries.

The Fund was accompanied by a commitment that the government contribution would not fall below the initial 2001 level when inflation was taken into consideration.

However, cuts in the betting tax to a low of 1pc in 2006 placed more pressure on the state to dig into funds from general taxation to cover the deficit.

Figures collated by KHSK suggest that €494m of general taxpayers money – separate to the betting tax – was used to reach the €1.5bn ballpark figure with a top-up required in 17 of the first 21 years.

KHSK quote an ESRI report from 2007 which stated that ‘the original function of the fund as a means to capture some of the return from off-course gambling for the racing industry had declined in significance and had been supplemented with a new and largely unheralded function as a channel of direct state aid to the industry.’

In 2009, responsibility for the Fund was transferred from the Department of Sport to the Department of Agriculture with horse racing and greyhound racing treated as an industry rather than a sport as regards classification for state subvention.

The amount to be spent under the Fund has been at the discretion of the sitting Minister for Agriculture since that switch took place.

In 2018, it was agreed to raise the betting tax from 1pc to 2pc again and the report says this has resulted in a ‘windfall’ for both horse racing and greyhound racing with the allocation of €96m for 2021 a 30pc rise on the 2016 level.

The report offers a detailed explanation of how the Fund has been used to boost prizemoney, although the troubled greyhound racing industry has largely needed the support for administrative reasons.

A Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Strategic Plan for 2020 to 2024 projected total revenue of €145m in 2024 with the Fund contributing circa €98m (67.6pc).

Within that, there’s a target for prizemoney to reach the €90m mark.

KHSK raise concerns that the majority of valuable races in Ireland are won by a small number of elite owners with the top ten owners in Flat and National Hunt winning almost one third of prizemoney awarded in 2019.

HRI have justified the funding on the basis of a 2017 report by Deloitte which estimated that horse racing and breeding support 28,900 jobs in the economy with a return of 1.84 billion.

The 2021 Power Report said that the greyhound sector supported over 4,000 full-time and part-time jobs with the number of people deriving economic benefit estimated at over 10,000.

These lines have been repeatedly quoted by various government ministers in Dail debates on the subject, while motions from Sinn Fein and Labour to review the efficacy of the Fund were knocked back by a Government led majority last year.

KHSK feel the figures require further exploration, arguing that the Deloitte report on the breakdown of the 28,900 jobs in the horse racing sphere raises questions.

It includes 6,000 people who work in betting offices, 5,700 working in businesses associated with horses and a further 7,700 who do not work in horse related businesses but are considered to benefit from the ‘ripple effect’ of expenditure in the sector. Members of the media are also listed.

KHSK say: “The idea that all, or even any, of these people could be considered to have their jobs as a result of the Fund is not valid. An economic appraisal must draw a clear causal link between the provision of public funding and the creation and maintenance of a social or economic benefit.

“The reiteration of the HRI’s message has overwhelmed any real questioning, firstly, as to why such a leading industry remains, and is increasingly, dependent on long term ongoing public subsidy and, secondly, as to how exactly the provision of funds by Irish tax payers that are clearly used to provide prizes to the elite of the sport, many of whom are either foreign nationals or recipients of additional horseracing-related supports in Ireland, actually provides a return on the levels of investment that have been seen.”

KHSK say that a ‘value for money’ study needs to be undertaken with reference to ‘repeated expressions of concerns that policy is leading to social costs by promoting gambling on sport.’

They add: “We can say that the health benefits of expenditure on horse and greyhound racing will be very low and likely zero when the adverse effects of gambling are included.

“In contrast, recent research by Sport Ireland has estimated that active participation in sports prevents 97,000 cases of disease every year with a resulting saving of €4 billion in public expenditure that would otherwise go on treating these diseases.”

The analysis proposes three options for government. One is a simple division of betting excise duty based on the number bets on each sport.

The second is to increase betting tax from 2pc to 3pc with the difference allocated to sports who do not currently benefit.

Option three is to make that 3pc tweak with a guarantee to the HRI and GRI (Greyhound Racing Ireland) that funding will not drop below the 2021 amounts.

Annual income from the betting levy has now reached the €100m mark and it’s anticipated that it will remain around this level going forward.

KHSK acknowledge that ongoing gambling reforms in Ireland, with the proposed introduction of a regulator, may affect all policy in this department.

Yet they argue that the model of using funds from gambling to tackle a broader issue with sports funding in Ireland has merit if the criteria were updated to spread the income beyond two beneficiaries.

The report makes references to the FAI’s ‘legacy’ issues with an indirect nod to the John Delaney era but advises Abbotstown chiefs to promote a ‘simple, credible message’ that football can provide a return on investment that is superior ‘in terms of adding to the welfare of society.’