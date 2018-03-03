FAI investigating claim that U13 Irish footballers 'viewed pornography' at house of ex-Crewe manager

The FAI are investigating a claim that a group of U13 Irish players viewed pornography while at the house of ex-Crewe manager Dario Gradi.

The BBC is reporting that in a statement given to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children in 2011, a former Crewe employee was asked by a senior club official to wipe porn off Gradi's computer in 2001.

The ex-employee said that he was told that Gradi had been hosting a group of Irish youth footballers at the time and he also reported his concerns about the incident to Cheshire Police. In a statement released to Independent.ie, the FAI confirmed that they were looking into the matter:

"The Football Association of Ireland have been made aware of a situation involving an Irish schoolboy club and are investigating the matter. Should anyone require support or advice in connection to this incident, they can contact FAI Child Welfare Department." Crewe has come under scrutiny following their ex-youth coach Barry Bennell's conviction for child sexual abuse earlier this month, with many calling for an investigation into how the club handled the matter.

Gradi managed Crewe from 1983 to 2007 and again from 2009 to 2011, and was renowned for helping develop a host of top players.

Online Editors