Matt Doherty's last-gasp header rescued Wolves after they hit back from 2-0 down to force an FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

FA Cup round-up - Matt Doherty saves Wolves' blushes with last gasp leveller as Doncaster reach last 16

The defender struck in the second minute of stoppage time to earn a 2-2 draw and break the hosts' hearts in Shropshire.

Greg Docherty and Luke Waterfall had put Shrewsbury in control with 19 minutes left, but Raul Jimenez pulled a goal back before Doherty saved Wolves' blushes against their Sky Bet League One hosts.

Elsewhere, Substitute Matthew Dolan snatched a dramatic injury-time equaliser as League Two Newport kept their FA Cup dream alive with a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Daniel Ayala's 51st-minute header looked set to send Tony Pulis' men through to the fifth round as the visitors were guilty of missing a succession of late chances.

But the Exiles' persistence paid off in dramatic fashion as Boro failed to clear a Josh Sheehan cross and Dolan - who started his career at Middlesbrough - poked the equaliser past Darren Randolph.

Meanwhile, Ben Whiteman's late penalty handed Doncaster a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1956 with a dramatic 2-1 win against Oldham.

Veteran Peter Clarke looked to have denied Rovers with an 84th-minute equaliser after Whiteman's deflected effort midway through the second half had put the hosts ahead at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The result was harsh on League Two Oldham, who gave as good as they got against a side from the division above them.

Brighton face an unwanted FA Cup fourth-round replay after failing to break down stubborn Sky Bet Championship opponents West Brom in a goalless draw at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls, whose main priority is Premier League survival, struck a post through Dale Stephens but were unable to capitalise on their 24 attempts at goal.

Nahki Wells rescued QPR from FA Cup elimination at the hands of Portsmouth as the Championship side came from behind to draw 1-1 at a sold-out Fratton Park.

Pompey took the lead in comical fashion in the 63rd minute when Rangers defender Joel Lynch sliced a Lee Brown cross into his own net.

But Wells ensured a pulsating fourth-round tie went to a replay when he crashed home from close range 11 minutes later after Luke Freeman's corner had caused panic in the home defence.

Finally, Swansea eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup as Bersant Celina came up with a goal to remember in the 4-1 victory over Gillingham.

Oli McBurnie's first-half double put Swansea in cruise control before Josh Rees gave Gillingham hope after the break with a fine header.

But that hope was ended in the most spectacular style as Celina found the top corner from 25 yards, and Barrie McKay added another six minutes from time to see Swansea through to the last 16 of the FA Cup in consecutive seasons for the first time since the mid-1960s.

