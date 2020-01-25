Slaven Bilic dumped his former club out of the FA Cup as West Brom sank woeful West Ham 1-0 at the London Stadium.

FA Cup round-up: Shocks as West Ham beaten by West Brom and Newcastle held by League One Oxford

Bilic, sacked by the Hammers in 2017, came back to haunt them, with his Championship pace-setters running out deserved winners thanks to Conor Townsend's early strike.

Gallingly for West Ham, this was pretty much their strongest available line-up while Bilic made eight changes to his, with the Croatian's priority lying with the promotion race.

Not only that, but Albion also played the final 18 minutes with 10 men after Semi Ajayi was sent off for a second booking.

Their goal arrived in the ninth minute after a carefree 40-yard run from Filip Krovinovic led to a mix-up between Issa Diop and Carlos Sanchez and saw the ball fall at the feet of Townsend.

The full-back still had plenty to do on the edge of the box, but he took a touch before pinging his shot across Darren Randolph into the far corner for his first Albion goal.

Mark Noble should have equalised in stoppage time but blazed over from 12 yards before burying his head in his hands.

A draw would have flattered the Hammers, though, and they ultimately bowed out with a whimper and were roundly booed off at full-time.

Marcus Browne passed up an opportunity to dump Newcastle out of the FA Cup as League One outfit Oxford secured a deserved fourth-round replay with a 0-0 draw at St James' Park.

The on-loan Middlesbrough midfielder shot straight at Karl Darlow after finding himself one-on-one with the keeper in front of a sell-out crowd of 52,221.

Karl Robinson's men were far from overawed on an afternoon when the Magpies misfired horribly despite fielding a £81million frontline of Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin - although the Brazilian did have two goals correctly ruled out for offside.

Newcastle will have another chance to reach the fifth round for the first time since 2006, but their failure to convert home advantage will now reduce their winter break.

Mo Besic and Ollie Norwood provided two moments of rare class as Sheffield United ground out a 2-0 FA Cup win at Millwall.

Everton loanee Besic whipped home his first Blades goal on his 13th appearance, before Norwood wrapped up the fourth-round victory amid an insipid clash at The Den.

Aiden O'Brien scuffed a glorious early chance for Millwall and the hosts never recovered, with two clinical finishes sufficient to put Chris Wilder's men in the hat for the fifth round draw.

An unusual set of circumstances saw Coventry welcome landlords Birmingham in an FA Cup fourth round tie which will go to a replay following a drab goalless draw.

The two clubs worked together to allocate both sets of fans an equal number of tickets, with a 21,193-strong crowd in attendance.

Reading and Cardiff shared a scrappy 1-1 draw in their all-Championship FA Cup fourth-round tie at Madejski Stadium.

Cardiff went ahead early on through Callum Paterson but Reading equalised in the eighth minute from Yakou Meite's seventh goal of the season.

Robert Glatzel and skipper Sol Bamba missed good chances to settle it for Cardiff towards the end.

Midway through the first half, as play continued, an announcement was made over the public address system to Cardiff fans urging them to desist from alleged racist and homophobic chanting that was deemed "not acceptable".

Reading were reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute when centre back Tom McIntyre was dismissed for collecting a second yellow card.

Finally, Portsmouth progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2010 by comprehensively beating Championship Barnsley 4-2.

Goals from Ben Close, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis and Christian Burgess helped the home side cause an upset at Fratton Park, despite replies from Cauley Woodrow and former Pompey forward Connor Chaplin.

The opener came in the 37th minutes when Andy Cannon teed up Close to fire into the bottom corner.

Marquis doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time, poking Curtis' goalward header in on the line.

Woodrow brought Barnsley back into contention with a 30-yard screamer just before the hour but the comeback was short-lived as three minutes later Curtis raced onto goalkeeper Alex Bass' long punt downfield to finish neatly.

Burgess sealed the win with a header from Steve Seddon's corner 14 minutes from time, before Chaplin got Barnsley's second goal in added time against the club where he began his career.

PA Media