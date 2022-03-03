| 5.5°C Dublin

breaking FA Cup quarter final draw: Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea kept apart in last eight

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (right) scores for Liverpool against Norwich in Round Five of the FA Cup Expand

Close

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (right) scores for Liverpool against Norwich in Round Five of the FA Cup

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (right) scores for Liverpool against Norwich in Round Five of the FA Cup

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (right) scores for Liverpool against Norwich in Round Five of the FA Cup

Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final with Chelsea.

Boro followed up their fourth-round win over Manchester United by deservedly beating Spurs 1-0 on Tuesday and will now face a third Premier League giant.

Manchester City visit fellow top-flight outfit Southampton, while Liverpool are guaranteed Championship opposition after being drawn against the winner of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, who play on Monday night.

Crystal Palace will face Everton or Boreham Wood, who are about to do battle at Goodison Park.

Ties will be played over the weekend of 19/20 March.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Related Content

More On Liverpool Football Club

Most Watched

Privacy