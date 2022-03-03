Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (right) scores for Liverpool against Norwich in Round Five of the FA Cup

Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final with Chelsea.

Boro followed up their fourth-round win over Manchester United by deservedly beating Spurs 1-0 on Tuesday and will now face a third Premier League giant.

Manchester City visit fellow top-flight outfit Southampton, while Liverpool are guaranteed Championship opposition after being drawn against the winner of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, who play on Monday night.

Crystal Palace will face Everton or Boreham Wood, who are about to do battle at Goodison Park.

Ties will be played over the weekend of 19/20 March.