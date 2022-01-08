FA Cup evening kick-offs: Shane Long grabs winner for Saints with Chelsea and Everton also into fourth round

Southampton's Shane Long (right) celebrates with Mohamed Elyounoussi after scoring their side's third goal during the Emirates FA Cup third round win over Swansea. Photo credit: Simon Galloway/PA Wire.

In Saturday’s late FA Cup third round kick-offs, Chelsea coasted to a 5-1 win over National League Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner (5) gave the Blues an early lead, with Callum Hudson-Odoi (18), Romelu Lukaku (20) and Andreas Christensen (39) putting the tie to bed before half-time.

Christian Pulisic (55) slotted a fifth from the penalty spot before Chesterfield supporters were given a moment to savour when Akwasi Asante (80) stabbed in a late consolation.

Andros Townsend struck in extra time as Everton came from behind to battle to a 3-2 win at Hull.

The Championship side got off to the perfect start when Tyler Smith headed home from a free-kick inside the opening minute.

Demarai Gray (21) slid in a well-worked equaliser and Andre Gomes (31) nodded the Toffees in front to turn the match around.

With 20 minutes left, a fine curling strike from substitute Ryan Longman hauled the Tigers level, but Townsend (99) won it with a swerving strike in extra time.

Southampton battled to a 3-2 win after extra time at Swansea, where they had played most of the match with 10 men.

Nathan Redmond gave the Saints an eighth-minute lead but defender Yan Valery was sent off on the half-hour for a second caution and Joel Piroe had Swansea level with 15 minutes left.

An own goal from Jan Bednarek put the Swans in front at the start of extra time, only for Saints substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi (96) to swiftly equalise and Shane Long (102) then hit the winner.

Emiliano Marcondes scored a hat-trick to give Championship leaders Bournemouth a 3-1 win at Yeovil, while substitutive Ryan Law struck in extra time as League One Plymouth secured a 1-0 victory away to 10-man Birmingham.