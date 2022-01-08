FA Cup early kick-offs: Palace, Boro, Fulham, Coventry, Huddersfield and Hartlepool go through to fourth round

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise gestures at Millwall fans as a bottle is thrown at him after his wining goal. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

A stunning second-half display by Michael Olise helped Crystal Palace come from behind to beat rivals Millwall 2-1 and avoid an FA Cup upset.

The Lions had knocked out Everton and Leicester in recent years and were eyeing another scalp when Benik Afobe put them ahead early on to only further incite a partisan crowd at the Den.

At this point Patrick Vieira, a five-time winner of the competition, was heading for an unwanted first defeat as a manager in the FA Cup but his 20-year-old summer signing turned the south London derby around.

But Olise equalised within a minute of the second half with a superb individual goal and turned creator before the hour mark to help Jean-Philippe Mateta head home what proved the winner of a fiery clash to send the Eagles through to the fourth round.

Matty Pearson was Burnley’s nemesis once again as his late header saw Huddersfield come from behind to dump the Premier League side out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Turf Moor.

Pearson, whose extra-time goal gave Accrington Stanley a League Cup win over Burnley in 2016, headed in for the Championship club four minutes from time after Josh Koroma had cancelled out Jay Rodriguez’s first-half goal.

Read More

League Two Mansfield Town were pipped at the death after a brave fightback in a 3-2 home defeat by Middlesbrough.

The visitors were in command with two goals in the first 14 minutes.

But Stags dominated the second half and thought they had forced extra time when Rhys Oates levelled after 85 minutes only to be undone by a John-Joe O’Toole own goal in stoppage time.

Dominic Hyam fired Coventry to a 1-0 win over Wayne Rooney’s Derby in the third round of the FA Cup.

The defender scored his first goal since May as the 1987 winners put themselves into the fourth-round draw with victory over their Championship rivals.

Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the Rams at bay as the hosts held on late on.

Eighteen-year-old Joe Grey stepped off the bench to fire League Two Hartlepool into the fourth round for the first time since 2009.

Grey fired a 61st-minute winner to complete a dramatic second-half comeback and sink Championship Blackpool, who led through Keshi Anderson’s early opener.

David Ferguson hauled Hartlepool level three minutes after the interval before Grey, who had replaced Mark Cullen moments earlier, kept his nerve to beat Daniel Grimshaw and grab only his second senior goal.

The in-form visitors were left to rue a succession of missed chances in a thoroughly dominant first half, as well as injuries to goal-scorer Anderson and James Husband, who both limped off before the break.

Substitute Harry Wilson struck in extra-time to give Fulham a 1-0 third-round win at fellow Championship club Bristol City.

The midfielder’s inswinging cross from the right in the 105th minute was missed by attackers and defenders alike and crept inside goalkeeper Max O’Leary’s far post.

It was rough justice on City, who had been the better side for much of the game, but failed to capitalise on some excellent chances.