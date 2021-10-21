‘Everything is fine except football results'. Unfortunately, 90pc of my life is football results’ – Mick McCarthy

Under-pressure Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy says he's doing all he can to keep the club away from the relegation zone and save his job after admitting that he has held talks with club owner Vincent Tan.

Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Fulham was Cardiff's seventh successive defeat and their ninth defeat in 10 games, leaving City fourth from bottom in the table. Reports locally suggested that, after last weekend, McCarthy was told he had two games left to save his job so the focus now moves on to Saturday's meeting with Middlesbrough where defeat would almost certainly get McCarthy sacked.

"It leaves me on the back end of a really horrible run of results," the former Ireland boss said last night when asked where this defeat leaves him.

"And if football is true to its usual stuff then we know what happens. "I came in on the back of a defeat by Swansea, we've certainly had a much better performance, and I'll be doing exactly the same for Middlesbrough unless I'm told different. I can’t do any more than what I’m doing. I certainly can’t try harder than I am. TC [Terry Connor] and I are giving it everything.

"Everyone who asks me how I'm doing, I say, 'Great, my family are well, everything is fine except football results', Unfortunately for me, 90 percent of my life is football and football results, so you can tell how I'm feeling," he added.

"Thankfully, I've got a really good support network with my wife, Fiona, and everyone else behind me. And the staff and the players, they proved that today. I was asked at the weekend if they had stopped playing for me, if I'd lost the dressing room, which I think is ridiculous, and that tonight showed I certainly haven't. But I feel pretty lousy because I don't like getting beaten."