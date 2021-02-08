European Wrap: Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic hit milestones as Messi revives Barca in Seville

Lionel Messi came off the bench to haul Barcelona back from a goal down against Real Betis to win 3-2 yesterday, but it was winger Francisco Trincao, who snatched victory by choosing the perfect moment to score his first goal for the club.

Ronald Koeman took the surprising decision to leave Messi and the in-form Frenkie de Jong out of his starting line-up and saw his side fall behind to a Borja Iglesias strike on the counter-attack in the 38th minute.

Messi levelled for Barca in the 59th, less than two minutes after coming on, and then helped his side find a second goal by releasing Jordi Alba with a sumptuous pass which led to Betis defender Victor Ruiz sending the ball into his own net.

Ruiz made amends by powering in a header from a Nabil Fekir free-kick in the 75th minute but Portuguese Trincao had the final say, smashing a shot from just inside the box in off the crossbar in the 87th to finally get off the mark for Barca in his 17th appearance .

The win leaves them seven points behind high-flying Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand and are are playing tonight against Celta Vigo.

Read More

In Italy, Juventus defeated Roma to leapfrog the Giallorossi into third place as the Milanese clubs roared ahead in what is becoming a classic-style three-horse race between the old aristocrats.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in a scoring groove again, a day after his 36th birthday, as Juventus beat Roma 2-0. Ronaldo gave Juventus a 13th-minute lead with his 23rd goal in 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner controlled the ball on the edge of the area with the studs on his right boot before beating Pau Lopez with a drilled left-footed shot.

It was Ronaldo's 300th career goal since turning 30, and Roger Ibanez's 69th-minute own goal sealed a Juventus win which moves them to within five points of second-placed Inter Milan and seven points off leaders AC Milan, with a game in hand on each.

Milan’s 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the 500th club goal of his career in a 4-0 win over Crotone yesterday, and Inter prepared for their midweek cup clash with Juventus by winning 2-0 at Fiorentina.

Read More

Online Editors