EFL wrap: Callum Robinson misses penalty in Cardiff loss, Manning on target for Swans and Egan’s Blades stay top

Sheffield United maintained their momentum at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win at Preston.

The hosts missed several chances to pull ahead in the first half before Iliman Ndiaye broke the deadlock, sending a strike past Freddie Woodman into the bottom corner just shy of the 40-minute mark.

The Lilywhites enjoyed more possession but only the Blades could find the finishing touch.

Sander Berge dispossessed Andrew Hughes and drove into the area to feed Oli McBurnie, who doubled his side's advantage on 75 minutes.

Second-placed Norwich lost ground after a 1-1 home draw with West Brom, who opened proceedings through Dara O'Shea at the nine minute mark.

Sam Byram was credited with the 68th-minute equaliser after Teemu Pukki's effort deflected in off him.

Reading kept pace with the leaders with a 1-0 win over Wigan which lifted them into third.

The sides were goalless late into the contest before Tom Ince scored a stunning free-kick to send the Royals into the international break with a win.

Burnley edged out a close contest with Bristol City to walk away 2-1 winners at Turf Moor and move into fourth place.

Manuel Benson opened the scoring on four minutes before Nahki Wells hit the equaliser after 27 minutes.

But Jay Rodriguez made sure of the three points and Burnley's fourth league win of the season.

Benik Afobe's second-half strike earned Millwall a 2-1 victory over Blackpool at The Den.

The hosts took the lead early in the first half when Dutchman Zian Flemming's header squirmed agonisingly past Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and in for an own goal.

Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino slotted his first league goal calmly past George Long to level before Afobe's effort secured victory for the Lions.

Second-half goals from Carlton Morris and Reece Burke saw Luton finally register a first home win of the season at the seventh attempt when beating Blackburn 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Swansea secured a 3-0 win over Hull with all three goals coming in the second half.

Ryan Manning netted the opener on 61 minutes before Luke Cundle doubled the hosts' advantage three minutes later.

Then Joel Piroe put the game to bed, intercepting a pass and poking home on 85 minutes.

Jordan Rhodes' eighth-minute strike was enough to hand Huddersfield a 1-0 win over Cardiff, for whom Ireland international Callum Robinson missed a 21st minute penalty, while QPR played out a goalless draw against Stoke.

Coventry's trip to Birmingham also ended 0-0 but the visitors finished with 10 men after Gustavo Hamer was sent off for the second time this season a minute from time.

Sunderland twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Watford.

Keinan Davis and a Luke O'Nien own goal twice gave the Hornets the advantage but Aji Alese and an 87th-minute leveller from Jewison Bennette earned the Black Cats a point.

Sheffield Wednesday fought back with two late goals to draw 2-2 with Sky Bet League One leaders Ipswich at Hillsborough.

Kayden Jackson had put the Tractor Boys ahead after just four minutes and when Owls defender Dominic Iorfa put through his own net with 20 minutes left, there looked to be no way back.

However, George Byers reduced the deficit before Michael Smith headed in an 89th-minute equaliser.

Portsmouth moved level on points with Ipswich after also scoring a late goal to draw 2-2 against Plymouth, who finished with 10 men at Fratton Park.

Pompey midfielder Josh Koroma broke the deadlock five minutes before the break, but the Pilgrims had turned things around after an own goal from Sean Raggett and substitute Niall Ennis’ strike with 11 minutes left.

Plymouth substitute Brendan Galloway was then sent off after collecting two late cautions, and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, who had not long come on, headed in an equaliser during the third minute of stoppage time.

Bolton are fifth after a a late goal from Dapo Afolayan saw them beat Peterborough 1-0.

Barnsley sit sixth after a 3-0 win at Cambridge, despite having midfielder Liam Kitching sent off during the second half.

Devante Cole put the Tykes ahead in the 24th minute.

There was a lengthy stoppage early in the second half after Barnsley goalkeeper Bradley Collins needed treatment following a collision with Sam Smith as he went to head the ball outside the penalty area. Collins was eventually replaced by Jamie Searle.

Kitching was shown a second yellow card in the 68th minute, but Barnsley got a second through Robbie Cundy’s header. James Norwood added a third in stoppage time.

Jack Diamond scored a hat-trick as Lincoln won 6-3 at Bristol City.

Ben House had give Lincoln an early lead, with Diamond adding a second from the penalty spot.

Aaron Collins reduced the deficit in the 18th minute, but Diamond struck again just before the break.

Matthew Virtue made it 4-1 soon after the restart, with Diamond completing his hat-trick in the 56th minute.

Ryan Loft pulled another goal back for Rovers, but Ben House added a sixth for the Imps on the hour and then Collins got his second of the afternoon to complete the scoring in the 65th minute.

Bottom club Burton finally registered a victory as they won 2-0 at Exeter.

Deji Oshilaja and Davis Kellior-Dunn struck for the Brewers, who recently parted company with manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, during the second half.

Forest Green’s struggles continued as they were beaten 2-1 at home by fellow strugglers Morecambe, who struck a stoppage-time winner from Farrend Rawson.

Former Palace forward Connor Wickham gave Rovers the lead on the half-hour mark, but Kieran Phillips equalised from a corner just before the break and Rawson nodded in late on to take all three points.

MK Dons won 2-1 at Oxford.

Matthew Smith gave the Dons the lead just before half-time, with Will Grigg adding a late second from the penalty spot before John Mousinho nodded in an consolation for the hosts.

Sean McConville’s goal after just 32 seconds proved enough to give Accrington a 1-0 home win over Cheltenham.

Conor Hourihane struck twice during the closing stages as Derby came from behind to beat Wycombe 2-1. Anis Mehmeti had given Wycombe the lead in the 15th minute.

Fleetwood and Charlton drew 1-1. Callum Morton broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark, before Miles Leaburn equalised with 13 minutes left.

Ellis Harrison headed in a stoppage-time winner as Port Vale beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

Striker Harrison had put Vale ahead early on, with Christian Saydee drawing the Shrews level in the 19th minute.