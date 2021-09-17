| 16.2°C Dublin

Dubliner Graham Carey bags a goal against Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Europa League Conference

Graham Carey celebrates his goal against Roma. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Graham Carey celebrates his goal against Roma. Photo: Reuters

Graham Carey celebrates his goal against Roma. Photo: Reuters

Graham Carey celebrates his goal against Roma. Photo: Reuters

Irishman Graham Carey enjoyed a career highlight last night with a Europa Conference League goal against Roma.

The experienced Dubliner (32), who started his career at Celtic and had a loan spell with Bohs, joined CSKA Sofia in 2019 and helped them to the Europa League group stages last year.

They reached the Conference League this time, with the man from Blanchardstown scoring three goals in the qualifying round to get them this far.

After missing a penalty in last weekend’s drawn derby against Slavia Sofia, he made amends in Rome with a goal that put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute.

However, that was the highlight of the night for Sofia as Jose Mourinho’s Serie A giants Roma triumphed 5-1.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Related topics

More On Europa League

Most Watched

Privacy