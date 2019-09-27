There is no kind way of phrasing the price that Richard Keogh will pay for a night out that he will live to regret.

Daniel McDonnell: 'Keogh has nobody to blame but himself'

It's likely that the story of his career will be divided into two parts; before Tuesday and after Tuesday.

The role of the club captain, a 33-year-old senior professional, in the events leading up to a crash and drink-driving charge for Derby stars Tom Lawrence (25) and Mason Bennett (23) has added another layer to the controversy.

Derby pulled no punches in a statement that named Keogh - and only Keogh - as part of a group that 'continued drinking into the night' after a club-sanctioned social gathering broke up.

In doing so, they 'ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club'.

Keogh duly ended up in a smash that could have devastating implications for his future.

Vulnerable

His Derby season is over. It's likely he will be stripped of the captain's armband and some fans have called for the players to be shown the door. Age makes him especially vulnerable.

Keogh won't play a part in the remainder of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualification campaign and the description of his knee problem suggests that he won't be able to return for the finals if Mick McCarthy makes it there with his defensive Plan B.

He turns 34 next August, when a new manager tasked with bringing through a new generation will be in situ. The odds on Keogh pulling on the green jersey again are slim.

For a popular member of the dressing-room, with both club and country, it must be an incredibly difficult time. He doesn't have the reputation of a trouble maker, and successive managers have hailed the value of what he offers to a group.

It's natural that those who know him well will be supportive and protective of him as he deals with the aftermath of this mess. Friends will do that. His manager Philippe Cocu said that the turn of events is a 'lot to deal with' for the player.

In this day and age, there is no hiding place. There is a certain discomfort in commentary that will be perceived as kicking a man when he's down. But the sympathy can only extend so far. Nobody died here but that can often be a consequence of such foolishness.

The allegations that Bennett and Lawrence were racing each other on the A6 before the crash and their drink-driving charge paints a grim picture of the behaviour.

All of the parties are entitled to due process, but Derby's firm condemnation, with a reference to the work of their partners at DrinkAware, was pointed.

The fact that Keogh doesn't actually drive, and thus relies on lifts on a daily basis, has been described as part of his charm. He doesn't fit the stereotype.

Most pros can't wait to get their hands on their first flash car, regardless of whether they can afford it or not. His status as a permanent passenger could be used to construct a warped argument that he's oblivious to acceptable road conduct.

But that's nonsense and the tone of the Derby missive was damning.

Cocu said that Keogh 'feels responsible' for what happened. As skipper, he was a mentor to younger players. He should be leading by example, which is obviously why Derby have adopted such a strong stance.

But, in truth, this is a subject that goes far beyond the high-profile nature of the profession.

The accident isn't reprehensible because they are footballers, even though references to their position as 'role models' will be made in the fall-out.

Drink-driving plays a game of roulette with the life of other road users. It doesn't discriminate. The character of those who partake in it, or turn a blind eye to it, is irrelevant. They may well be good lads, but that doesn't detach them from the shame.

The indiscretions of sportsmen are seldom different to the bad behaviour of other elements of society; it's the same weaknesses. Drink, drugs, whatever it may be.

It's viewed as more objectionable because they operate in a bubble which facilitates a whiff of entitlement that might just fuel a belief that they can get away with it.

Chances are that most people who read this article have sat in a car where the driver is over the limit. You might even have been that driver.

We all know the rationale that is applied, without knowing the specifics of this particular case.

It tends to be the same thought process. Laws of averages, over-confidence. Deluded beliefs that the laws are actually the problem. Decisions are made which appear to make sense at the time.

There is always a decision. And once it's made, everyone that is party to it has to be prepared to accept the consequences.

This is where Keogh is now, the autumn of his career quickly accelerated to winter because of a situation that he should never have put himself in.

Don't call it bad luck. It was a terribly bad decision. His pain is self-inflicted.

