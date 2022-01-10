Cristiano Ronaldo not in Manchester United squad for FA Cup clash with Aston Villa

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the squad to face Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo was conspicuous by his absence as Manchester United again lined up without captain Harry Maguire in the FA Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo was not in the squad at Old Trafford, where Ralf Rangnick made five alterations as Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Fred, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford came in.

United defender Maguire again missed out through injury while Villa welcomed back Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins.

Asked about Ronaldo’s absence, Rangnick told MUTV: “I spoke with Cristiano yesterday before training, he told me that he’s had some problems for the last couple of days.

“Minor problems, but in the end, we decided that it made more sense to not take any risks in a game that could easily last 120 minutes, so we just decided to rest him, not play him at all.”