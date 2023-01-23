Coup for Hoops as they land Ireland star Savannah McCarthy

The Republic of Ireland's Savannah McCarthy in action against Wales last February. Photo: Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers have added another senior international to their ranks ahead of the 2023 WNL season with the capture of Savannah McCarthy.

The Kerry native had had a spell abroad, with Glasgow City, but McCarthy (25) spent the bulk of her career in Ireland, lining out for UCD Waves, Cork City and, most recently, Galway.

An injury midway through the season last term put McCarthy out of the game and also saw her miss the national team’s successful World Cup qualifying campaign but she’s now back to fitness.

She will be with the Hoops next term, alongside fellow Ireland players Áine O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche.

“I am delighted to be joining Shamrock Rovers Football Club,” McCarthy said.

“The chance to sign for a club with such a professional environment, a top coach and excellent facilities was an opportunity I could not turn down.

“I am really excited about the new challenge and looking forward to getting back on the pitch. I would like to also thank everybody involved with Galway WFC for their help over the past few seasons”.