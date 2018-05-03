Costa torments Arsenal again as Atletico Madrid ruin Arsene Wenger's European swansong

Diego Costa, as he has done so many times against the Gunners in the past, scored the decisive goal, holding off Hector Bellerin to power to the net in first half injury time.

Much like the first leg, Arsenal had plenty of possession and opportunities to score, but Atletico's defence held out.

It means that Arsene Wenger is denied the chance to sign off with a trophy, and Arsenal will not be in the Champions League next season.