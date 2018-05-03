Sport Other Soccer

Thursday 3 May 2018

Costa torments Arsenal again as Atletico Madrid ruin Arsene Wenger's European swansong

Atletico Madrid 1 Arsenal 0 (Atletico Madrid win 2-1 on aggregate)

Soccer Football - Europa League Semi Final Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Arsenal - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - May 3, 2018 Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Europa League Semi Final Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Arsenal - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - May 3, 2018 Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Atletico Madrid have reached the Europa League final, beating Arsenal 1-0 in Spain tonight to win their semi-final 2-1 on aggregate.

Diego Costa, as he has done so many times against the Gunners in the past, scored the decisive goal, holding off Hector Bellerin to power to the net in first half injury time.

Much like the first leg, Arsenal had plenty of possession and opportunities to score, but Atletico's defence held out.

It means that Arsene Wenger is denied the chance to sign off with a trophy, and Arsenal will not be in the Champions League next season.

More to follow...

Press Association

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport