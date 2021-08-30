Conor Hourihane seals Sheffield United loan deal, with Arter and Christie also to move

CONOR Hourihane flew into the Ireland camp in Portugal on Monday evening with his immediate future secured thanks to a season-long loan deal with Sheffield United which allows him escape from the cold shoulder at Aston Villa.

Apart from one League Cup outing, Hourihane (30) has not featured for Aston Villa this season and Villa boss Dean Smith had made it clear that the Cork native, who was loaned out to Swansea City last season, had no future there.

And Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will be pleased that Hourihane, one of a number of players in his squad in need of a move, has secured a club for himself as he joins up with John Egan and Enda Stevens at Bramall Lane.

"I'm delighted to be here and cannot wait to get started," Hourihane told the club's website.

"I've played against Sheffield United a few times and it is an exciting club to be involved in. The manager here has a great reputation in the Championship, his Fulham team beat us in a play-off final a couple of years ago and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Harry Arter and Cyrus Christie are also expected to complete loan moves ahead of the transfer deadline tomorrow, but Shane Long looks set to stay at Southampton.

Arter has been completely frozen out at Nottingham Forest and the struggling Championship side are keen to offload the midfielder, who is expected to move on loan to Charlton Athletic, his first senior club. Full back Christie, surplus to requirements at Fulham, has been linked with a move to Stoke City.

Shane Long and Michael Obafremi were mentioned as possible exits from Southampton, the pair not in the Saints squad for their weekend draw with Newcastle, but manager Ralf Hassenhuttl is adamant he does not want to lose players.

"We want to have everybody here. The season is long and we have experienced that we need every player and don’t want to make the mistake from last year again. That is the reason why I don’t expect anybody to go," he said.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers have suffered a blow as key midfielder Jordan Gibson has left, to join Carlisle United.

“At the end of last season with St Pat’s, he wanted to return to England and we did convince him to stay in the league and move here with us. As we look back, that was a good move for both Jordan and Sligo Rovers," says Sligo boss Liam Buckley.

“We did say at the time we would help him to get that move home if something arose and a suitable offer came in. Jordan has that desire to go back to England and from our point of view the deal with Carlisle was a good one for all parties."